EXETER, N.H. - Richard Marden Fitts, 89, died at home, Riverwoods – Exeter on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born at Wentworth Hospital, Dover, N.H. on April 7, 1931, to the late Perley Irving Fitts and Marguerite Elizabeth (Marden) Fitts.
Dick grew up with his sisters, Dolly and Sylvia, at the Fitts Poultry Farm in Durham, N.H., attending the "new" Durham Center Grade School. He went to Dover High School and then UNH. At UNH, he was a letterman in Track and Field, setting several records in Discus and Hammer. He graduated with a BA in Geology and with a Commission, 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving from 1953 to 1955 - Iceland in 1954. In 1973, he received his MBA from Northeastern University.
Dick married Virginia Washburn Shimer, also from Durham, in December 1955. Over the next 64 years, the couple made their home in Keene, Hampton, and Durham, N.H. where they raised their children, Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Waldoboro and Vinalhaven, Maine, and then Exeter, N.H. He was a Factory Engineer and worked with Simplex Wire and Cable in Newington, N.H., Miniature Precision Bearings in Keene, GTE Sylvania in Exeter, N.H. and he was a Plant Manager for GTE Syltron in Luquillo, P.R. He retired from GTE in Waldoboro, Maine in 1986.
Dick's love of the outdoors led to years of hiking, gardening and travel. He shared these passions with his three children, along with lucky family and friends, hiking to the mantra of "one more step…one more step". He was a craftsman, working with wood, making copper lanterns, large and small, and at Riverwoods weaving Nantucket baskets. He knew what a tiny planet this was and preached recycling and conservation; he consciously lived lightly.
He is predeceased by his sisters Dorothy Fitts Baldwin, Sylvia Fitts Getchell and sister-in-law Carolyn Pease Shimer and brothers-in-law Dr. L. Forbes Getchell and Stanley W. Shimer.
He is survived by his wife Virginia, daughters Elizabeth Fitts Burbank and her husband Thomas, Katherine Fitts Hewitt and her husband David, son Jonathan Shimer Fitts and his wife Elaine, his brother-in-law Charles P. Shimer and his wife Leslie. Five grandchildren, Rebecca C. Burbank and husband Scott F. Martin, Jacob Fitts Burbank and wife Sally, Emily Fitts Hewitt, Acacia L. Fitts, Zachaios L. Fitts, two step-grandchildren James D. Hewitt, Katherine E. Hewitt and husband Benjamin Steinfeld; three great-grandchildren Hugo S. Martin, Henry Fitts Burbank, Leo Steinfeld and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A committal service was held Sept. 30, Durham Town Cemetery.
Gifts in his memory can be donated to the Riverwoods Exeter Employees Appreciation Fund, 6 White Oak Drive, Exeter, NH 03833.
