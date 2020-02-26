Home

Richard Melanson
Richard Melanson


1936 - 2020
BARRINGTON - Richard Melanson, 83, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital surrounded by family. Born in Dover July 15, 1936; the son of Joseph and Julia (Rinaldi) Melanson.

Richard was raised by his step-father Clyde Quint, was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1955 and served in the US Army.

He was a member of the Dover Fire Department for some 36-years and later manned the Fire Lookout Tower at Blue Job Mountain for 30-plus years. He has lived in the Dover and Barrington area for all of his life.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Joseph, Jr., grandson Jason and his longtime partner Alice Riley with whom he enjoyed taking Sunday rides and putting puzzles together.

He is survived by his children Jeff Melanson (Jessica), Mooresville, N.C.; Wendy Bubar (Chirs), Dover; Jaylene Cutting (Rob), Abbot, Maine; Paul Melanson, Dover; grandchildren Alicia Melanson, Justin Melanson, Brianna Bubar, Autumn Cutting, Tyler, Jeremy and Cara Small, Addyson, Delilah, Colton and Piper Melanson, and great-grandchildren Jason Melanson and Katie Lynn Melanson.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time, a celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
