Richard Melville Woodman
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. - Richard Melville Woodman, 90, previously of Dover, N.H., died peacefully at home in Northampton, Mass., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a long period of declining health.

SERVICES: A private memorial will be held at a later time. Memorial gifts may be made to VNA/ hospice of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-0329. A full obituary is available at: https://www.hampshirecremation.com/post/richard-m-woodman.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
