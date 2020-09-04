SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Richard "Dick" Norman Gosselin, 50 year local broadcaster/journalist, 72, of South Portland, Maine passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation after suffering with Lewy Body Disease/Parkinsons. Dick was born in Rochester, N.H., on December 24, 1947, the only child of Wilford and Simone Gosselin.
Dick grew up in Somersworth, N.H., graduated from Somersworth High School, where he was active in speech and drama, Boy Scouts. At the age of 14, he delivered Saturday news for WTSN and Free Press Office. After high school, his career continued in radio in Sanford, Maine, Portsmouth, N.H., Fitchburg and Lowell, Mass. Dick served 7 years in the US Army Reserves.
Dick worked as a reporter/anchor for WCSH-TV, WMTW-TV & NewsRadio, WCVB, Boston, Host of "So You Think You Know Maine" PBS, Segment Producer, Made in Maine, Healthwize, Dick's Video Workshop. Owner/Operator Dick Gosselin Video Production Co.
Dick enjoyed his days driving a school bus for Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and Sea Dog Shuttle Bus Driver, Tour Bus Driver/Narrator for Mainly Tours, and RTP He enjoyed work with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Portland.
Dick starred in local plays including roles in Portland Players, "A Flea in Her Ear", and "On Golden Pond." He played a leading role in the Stratton Players of Fitchburg comedy, "The Irregular Verb to Love." His writing skills were highlighted in internet publications about his home town, Somersworld.com
and in Le Forum, UMO Franco American Centre. Dick was proud of his Franco-American heritage and enjoyed revisiting ancestral sites in Quebec.
His hobbies included electronics, motorcycling, trains, cooking, cigars, listening to classical music, speaking French and traveling to Quebec. Dick was a story teller extraordinaire.
Dick is survived by his partner, Norma Salway; cousins Mark LaFrance and Maureen, N.C., Gisele Tisserand &and Bernard, Exeter, N.H., Monique Lee and Gary, Kansas; Aunt Rolande LaFrance, Dover, N.H.; Uncle Bernard Gosselin, Fla.; cousins Gil Cartier and Georgette, N.H./Fla., Roderic Cartier and Alice, Naples, Fla., Jude Cartier and Denise, Clearwater, Fla., Kathleen Gilardi and Bill, Ga., Trish Calvik, Fla.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wilford and Simone LaFrance Gosselin; his cousins Susan Barton, Marc Cartier; grandparents Wilford and Lydia St Laurent Gosselin, Philip and Maria St.Pierre LaFrance; many aunts and uncles.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the family lot in Somersworth, N.H., at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11 a.m., on Sept. 19. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask, bring a chair and a story about Dick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Somersworth N.H. Historical Society, 157 Main St., Somersworth, NH 03878.
The family wishes to thank the essential workers at Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation, Constellation Hospice, Maine Medical, NE Rehab, Amedysis Home Health Care, Dr. Christine Freme, and Dr. Michael Kleinman. Special thanks to his Carroll Street neighbors, Chuck Igo, Kimberly and Doug Hoyt.