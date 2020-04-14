Home

Richard Powell
Richard Powell


1935 - 2020
Richard Powell Obituary
ROCHESTER - Richard Powell, 84, died peacefully at the Rochester Manor Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Rochester. He was born in Rochester October 6, 1935. He was raised by his grandparents Frank and Olive Powell in Gonic, N.H.

He had been employed as a Custodian by the City of Rochester.

He was a member of The Knights of Columbus.

He was the widower of Lorraine Allaire.

Survivors include daughter, Katherine Powell, grandchildren Dale Cook Jr. and Ashley Murphy and three great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
