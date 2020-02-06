|
Richard S. Stein
1950 - 2020
DADE CITY, Fla. - Richard S. Stein, 69, of Dade City, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born October 2, 1950 in San Bernardino, Calif., to John and Katherine (Lewis) Stein.
Mr. Stein was a member of the Elks Lodge 2731 in Zephyrhills, the Cochecho Country Club in New Hampshire, and the Scotland Yards Golf Club in Dade City.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Stein of Dade City; a daughter, Paula M. Blanco of Rochester, N.H.; two granddaughters, Kayla and Natasha Hughes of Rochester, N.H.; and four great-grandchildren, Addie, Peyton, Kolton, and Stella Hughes.
Whitfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
