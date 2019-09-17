Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Richard Dubay
Richard W. Dubay Obituary
SANFORD, Maine - Richard W. Dubay, 62, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home following a period of failing health due to cancer. Despite a terminal diagnosis, Richard maintained a positive attitude, kept his sense of humor and his penchant for mischief. Born May 21, 1957 in Van Buren, Maine he was the son of Hector and Lucille (Rivard) Dubay.

Richard worked as a correctional officer at the Strafford County Department of Corrections for over 22 years before retiring in 2014.

Richard was an avid reader. He liked the outdoors, his cats and dogs, guns, and motorcycles. He loved telling stories of his experiences and travels to anyone that would lend an ear.

Members of his family include his daughter Simone Dubay and husband Matthew Kimball of Somersworth, N.H.; his mother Lucille Dubay of Lewiston, Maine; his fiancée Deborah Berry of Sanford, Maine; his siblings David and wife Reba Dubay of Austin, Texas; Jeannine Dubay of Lewiston, Maine; Anne (Dubay) Labbe and husband Roger of Lisbon Falls, Maine; Katherine Dubay of Winthrop, Maine; his nephew Eric Labbe of Alfred, Maine; his niece Robyn Dubay of Austin, Texas; his good friend and Simone's mother Diane Dubay of Dover, N.H.

He was predeceased by his father Hector Dubay.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Seacoast Cancer Center, which provided outstanding personalized care and support to Richard, at:

https://www.wdhospital.org/wdhf/giving/how-to-give.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019
