LEBANON, Maine - Richard W. Reynolds Sr., of Lebanon, Maine, formerly of Rochester, N.H. passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 77, following a courageous battle with mesothelioma, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather; he loved his family dearly. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle demeanor. He will be greatly missed.
Richard was born in Lebanon, N.H., to Gerald and Marjorie Reynolds. Graduated from Spaulding High School in 1962. Served in the Army National Guard. Began a career in the automotive industry in 1961 and retired after 40 years in 2001 from Textron Automotive Company.
Throughout his life Richard thoroughly enjoyed working outside tending to his roses, vegetable gardens, and manicuring his yard; second to his family his home was his pride and joy. Many years were spent caring for and training horses; skiing and tubing with his grandchildren, Traveling and enjoying winter months in Florida by the ocean; trying to beat the odds at the dog track. Richard enjoyed the simple things of life; baking pies, leisurely car rides, backyard games and cookouts with family, daily walks with his wife, yoga, and sitting on his porch watching the hummingbirds and sunsets.
Richard is predeceased by his mother, Marjorie, father, Gerald, and a brother, Malcom. Surviving are his loving wife Nancy Reynolds of 45 years, his daughter Karen Cole and her husband Jack, his son Richard Reynolds Jr. and his wife Heather, and grandsons Jesse Reynolds and Teigan Cole. In addition, he is survived by sister Pat Parrett, sister Cynthia Patterson, brother Douglas Reynolds and wife Cindy, sister Donna Reynolds and companion Dennis Hunt, sister Linda Alvarez, and brother Bruce Reynolds, and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Richards wish was to go home. In honoring that wish he will rest there until the love of his life, Nancy, joins him. At that time a graveside service will be held. Family and friends are welcome to join us in a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., at The Reynolds Home, 8 Laverne Lane, Lebanon, Maine.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to cornerstonevna.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick where condolences may be expressed at www.Johnsonfuneralhomeme.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019