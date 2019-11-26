|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Richmond "Buck" Dupuis passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, peacefully at home, with family by his side after an extended period of failing health. Buck was born in Somersworth on October 21, 1936, to loving parents Francis and Georgianna Dupuis.
Buck attended Somersworth high school. Buck worked many years at Ray's Supermarket, then went on to G.E., retiring after 25 years. Also, he proudly served 11 years in the Army National Guard, and was a past member of the Lions Club Post 69.
Sadly Buck was predeceased by his daughter, Renee, in March 2019.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 56 years, Mariette, also leaving behind his sons Lee Dupuis, Phillip (Jennifer) Dupuis, daughter Louise (Luke) Janetos. Lovingly known as "Pep" to five grandchildren; Cole Rae Fallon, Zoe and Eli Janetos, and Sophia and Lauren Dupuis, as well as several nieces and nephews. Surviving him also are siblings Lorraine Normand, Rudolph (Doris) Dupuis, Ronald (Mary) Dupuis and predeceased siblings Roland, Robert, Raymond, Renaud, Rita, Anita, and Rachel.
His greatest pleasure was having all his family gathered together especially at the holidays. Buck was an avid hunter, fisherman, and woodsman to the fullest. He took great pride in his vegetable garden and luscious tomatoes enjoyed by all. Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Celtics games were always a favorite pastime.
He is forever in our hearts.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, November 26, from 6-8 p.m., at Bernier Funeral home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 27, 10 a.m. at Saint Ignatius of Loyola Parish, Saint Martin Church by Pastor Rev. Andrew Nelson. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Dupuis family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019