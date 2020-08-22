1/1
Rita A. Bilodeau
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Rita A. Bilodeau, 95, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Jamaica Planes, Mass., the daughter of Alfred and Florida Payeur. She was the widow of Lauria J. Bilodeau.

Rita had been employed at GE.

She was the mother to Norman (Candy) Bilodeau, Elaine (Edgar) Glidden, Linda (Robert) Glidden, Diane (Bob) Boire, Rick (Alice) Bilodeau, Robert (Heather) Bilodeau and grandmother to 42 grandchildren.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 N. Main St., Rochester, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Liturgy of the Word to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery. To sign the on line guest and view a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Liturgy
12:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 21, 2020
Linda and family sorry for your loss . May your memories of your mother help you in the difficult time. Sending you hugs and prayers.
John and Priscilla Boudreau
John Boudreau
Friend
August 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss my freind
Paul Hurd
Friend
August 21, 2020
Rest in Peace Aunt Rita. In the little time I had to get to know you, I Loved you and your spirit. I always felt good and happy after talking to you. Fly high with the angels.
Susan Snell
Family
August 21, 2020
I loved knowing you,and you were a amazing mother to your children,and a amazing women and will never forget you and how much you stayed true to ur husband and after him all the love you had tord's him went tord's your family ( o and cats..lol..lol.) After he past and. To no one elts.you were a strong laidy inside and out...thank you for never judjing me even after herring all about me,thank you for knowing me.....
Bobbie segura
Bobbie Segura
Family
August 21, 2020
Love & miss you Rita. You were more like a mother to me than my own. Rest In Peace with Joe at last.
Heather Bilodeau
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved