ROCHESTER - Rita A. Bilodeau, 95, died Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born in Jamaica Planes, Mass., the daughter of Alfred and Florida Payeur. She was the widow of Lauria J. Bilodeau.
Rita had been employed at GE.
She was the mother to Norman (Candy) Bilodeau, Elaine (Edgar) Glidden, Linda (Robert) Glidden, Diane (Bob) Boire, Rick (Alice) Bilodeau, Robert (Heather) Bilodeau and grandmother to 42 grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 N. Main St., Rochester, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Liturgy of the Word to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery. To sign the on line guest and view a complete obituary, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
