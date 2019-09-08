Home

Rita A. Lajoie


1939 - 2019
Rita A. Lajoie Obituary
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Rita A. Lajoie, 79, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Varney Crossing of North Berwick, Maine after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Rita was born in Berwick, Maine on Dec. 26, 1939, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy Normand of Berwick, Maine.

Rita graduated from Berwick High School and retired from Prime Tanning.

Rita was a military wife and mother and was deeply devoted to her family. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking and spending time in the garden.

She was predeceased by her brother Earnest, sister Caroline and son Mark.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald R. Lajoie of Sanford, Maine; son Ray Lajoie and partner Jef Demotta of Sarasota, Fla.; daughter Carol A Brawn of Huntsville, Ala.; son Michael A Lajoie and wife Darlene of Milton, N.H.; son Mitchell A Lajoie and wife Pam of Sanford, Maine; daughter Michele M Lajoie of Biddeford, Maine; sister Bert Knight of Berwick, Maine; and sister Maria Dagan of South Berwick, Maine, as well as 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, Maine. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Martins Catholic Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maine Parkinson's Society, 146 Parkway South, Ste. 210, Brewer, ME 04412 or to Varney Crossing Activity Fund, 47 Elm St., North Berwick, ME 03906.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rita's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901. www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in Fosters from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
