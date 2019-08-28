|
DOVER, N.H. - Rita E. Taylor, 96, of 12 Farmington Dr. passed away on Friday, Aug. 23,2019.
She was born on June 17, 1923 in Rutland, Vt.; the daughter of Albert Lassor and Marie (Rivet) Keen. She lived life for her children, quilting, sewing, dolls, country music and the mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont.
Rita is survived by her six children: Michael and Michael Michaud, Sharyn Taylor, Fred and Cindy Taylor, Susan and Steve Ricker, Rita and Joe Taylor-Munroe, Debbie and Michael Brewster, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick H. Taylor, Sr. and a grandson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Amedisys Foundation.
SERVICES: A private service will be held. A celebration of Rita's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 184 Hubbard Road, Berwick, Maine.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019