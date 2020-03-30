|
|
DOVER - Rita Helen (Dupere) Gosselin, 96 , passed away very peacefully at Langdon Place of Dover on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Rita was born to George and Roseanna (Simard) Dupere in Manchester on Nov. 12, 1923, the 10th of 15 children. She spent her childhood years on a farm in Londonderry where she attended most of her classes in a one-room schoolhouse. She also received some years of education at St. Anthony's in Manchester always wishing she could have attended high school. She gained great self-satisfaction when she completed the Nurse's Aide Program and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Soon after her marriage in 1947, Rita and her husband Dominique, built the family home on So. Mammoth Rd where they raised their four children. She resided there for 62 years.
Rita is preceded by her husband, Dominique, her 13 siblings and spouses. She is survived by her daughter Marie (Gosselin) Morency and spouse Richard of Rochester, N.H.; her son Ronald Gosselin and wife Natalie of Ocoee, Fla.; her son Denis Gosselin of Hooksett, N.H. and her daughter Diane (Gosselin) Larochelle and spouse Paul of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Armand Dupere of Tilton , N.H. and approximately 50 nephews and nieces.
A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date and celebrated at St Jude's Catholic Church in Londonderry, N.H. followed by her burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Langdon Place of Dover for the excellent care she received during her nearly five year stay. You will all be blessed.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020