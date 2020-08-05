DOVER - Rita I. Clauson, 97, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Riverside Rest Home in Dover, following a period of failing health. Born February 24, 1923 in South Berwick, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Vermette) Sandock.
Rita had worked at General Electric for many years.
She was loved by all who knew her.
Members of her family include her brother Roland "Frank" Sandock of Dover, N.H.; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Clauson, her son that passed at birth, and two brothers Joseph and Raymond "Lefty" Sandock.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St Mary Church located on the corner of Third and Chestnut Street in Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
