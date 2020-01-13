|
DOVER - Rita L. Dubois of Dover, N.H. and former longtime resident of Somersworth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Hyder House, from complications of pneumonia.
Born on Dec. 31, 1924 in Somersworth, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Roseanna (Poulin) Aubert. She graduated from Somersworth High School in 1942.
She was predeceased in 2011 by her loving husband of 65 years, J. Armand Dubois, and also by her brothers Wilfred, Joseph, Armand, Lionel, Rene, Roland and Alfred Aubert; and two sisters, Ida Chabot and Antoinette Morin. Also an infant granddaughter, Robin Hoye and infant great grandson Emmanuel Dubois.
Members of her family include her sister, Yvette Gagnon of Dover, N.H.; son, Ronald Dubois and his wife Cynthia of Rochester, N.H.; daughter, Denise Mills and husband Karl of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Eric Dubois, Alison Rioux, Christopher Dubois and Danielle Barney; as well as three step-grandchildren, Karyn Luke, Kimberly Morin and Kevin Mills. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rita loved her family, a good laugh and was always available for a good card and Scrabble game throughout her life. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and fellow card players at the Bishop Gendron Apartments in Dover, N.H.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Wentworth Douglass Hospital and the Hyder House for their compassionate care and also to Norman and Pauline Aubert and Janet Gagne for their loving assistance.
There will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.
