BERWICK, Maine - Rita M. Desroches, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Rita was born in Berwick on September 1, 1932, the daughter of the late William and Alda (Boucher) Provencher.
Rita was the beloved wife of Donald. P. Desroches, whom she married on August 30, 1952. Donald died on March 27, 1996.
Rita attended St. Michael's School in South Berwick and for most of her working life she was a fancy stitcher in many shoe shops in the Somersworth/Rochester area. She retired in 1997. Rita's greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends.
Rita will be remembered for her outgoing personality, entertaining sense of humor, her contagious laughter.
Rita was predeceased by her son, Mark Desroches, grandson, Joshua Desroches, her sister, Cecile Ames and brother, Armand Provencher. She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Kezar and Diana Guptill of North Berwick, Denise Woodman of Berwick, and son Michael Desroches Sr., of Berwick; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rita's Family is thankful for the help of many individuals and organizations who have assisted her through her illness; the Wentworth Douglass Healthcare and Hospice, Cornerstone VNA and Alison Burgos.
SERVICES: A celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from May 20 to May 23, 2020