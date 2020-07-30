LEBANON, MAINE - Rita M. Gagnon, 92, of Varney Street (formerly of Dover, N.H.) died peacefully at her home on Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born May 2, 1928 in Biddeford, Maine; the daughter of Anthony and Antoinette (Arguin) Simanonok.
Rita graduated from Thornton Academy in 1946 and Fisher Junior College (Boston) class of 1950. Rita's career included employment at the Portland Pipeline, Boston law offices, and then in purchasing at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until her retirement in 1986. Rita was predeceased by her husband Maurice M. Gagnon Sr, in 1978, and was a communicant of St. Charles Church in Dover until her move to Lebanon, Maine in 2010.
Rita is survived by three sons; Thomas (and wife Bonnie) Gagnon of Alfred, Maine, Marc Gagnon, Maurice Gagnon Jr.,both of Dover N.H..; and daughter Patricia (and husband Steven) Endsley of Lebanon, Maine. Rita has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rita was looking forward to welcoming her twelfth great-grandchild in December.
SERVICES: Private family services will be held with burial in Rollinsford, N.H. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Wentworth Homecare and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dover Senior Center, 61 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements were under the direction of the Tasker Funeral Home. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
