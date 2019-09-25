|
ROCHESTER - Robbin D. Willoughby, of Pickering Road, passed away after a period of failing health on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with her family by her side. Robbin was born on November 15, 1956 in Exeter, N.H.; the daughter of Marlene and Ronald Record.
Robbin worked as a hairstylist at Lynn's Looking Glass in Dover, N.H., for over 30 years. She loved traveling, her customers and was a passionate owner of a Nascar race team along with her husband.
Robbin is survived by her husband, Mark Willoughby of Rochester; her brother, Keith and Barbara Record; her sister, Louann and Douglas Goddard; her mother Marlene Record; mother and father in-law Robert and Dodie Willoughby; and "the kid", Lysa Chapman.
Robbin was fortunate to be surrounded by numerous very close friends.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Hunt, officiating; at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis foundation. Donations may be made online at General Donations CF Foundation.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019