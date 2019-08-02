Home

DOVER, N.H. - Robert Arthur Harvey "Bob", 84, of Dover, passed on Friday, July, 19, 2019, following a period of failing health.

Born in Rome, N.Y., on March 28, 1935, he was the son of Mildred "Millie" and Clarence Knapp "CK" Harvey. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marines after graduating high school and was very proud of his time in the Marines and in the Marines heritage of honor and excellence. After his time in the Marines, he moved to Colorado where he raised his family and built a successful career in aerospace, defense and high tech manufacturing and later pursued his career as an entrepreneur launching several visionary companies.

After retirement, he settled in Dover and worked part-time as a Manager at Brock's Plywood. Bob always enjoyed writing and sharing his wisdom and sense of humor with family and friends and loved playing his guitar for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Anita Harvey; brothers, Richard Harvey and his wife Nedra, James Harvey and his wife Jackie; his children, Valerie Cooper and her husband Charlie, Robert Harvey, Jr., Paul Harvey, Aaron Harvey and his wife Suz; stepchildren, Sherri Abbott and her husband Russ, Scot Lemieux, Cathy Miller and her husband Steve, 15 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Suzie Harvey and his stepson, Robert Stanley.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019
