GONIC - Robert A. Proulx, 88, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Shirley Zook; parents Albert and Rose Anna (Boulet); brothers Raymond, Donald; sister Irene; and grandson Chad Riddle.
He is survived by his children Joyce Betz (Donald), Patricia Proulx Edwards, Debra Riddle, Karen Sulich (Raymond), April Buckley, Robin Proulx, Sharon Kittredge (Scott); 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends may call on Friday, July 19, from 4-7 p.m., at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell Street, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from July 17 to July 20, 2019