Robert A. Ruel
1955 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Robert "Bob" A. Ruel, 64, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born to the late Ruth (Johnson) and Paul Ruel.

Bob is survived by his four daughters: Angela (Eric) Girard, Deborah (Will) Finizia, Rachel (Marty) Simon, Meredith (Daniel) Dourian; his "boy," Benjamin Ruel; his brother, David Ruel; their step-father, Richard Harding; and two nephews. The light of Bob's life were his 12 grandchildren who called him "Pepe."

Predeceased by his parents, Paul Ruel and Ruth Harding, his sister, Deborah Ruel and his granddaughter, Elaina Jean.

Graduated from Spaulding High School in 1975. The bulk of his working years were spent at Davidson Rubber/Textron.

He loved knowledge and taught himself many useful life skills. Bob hand built a custom Cape in Barrington, N.H., with the help of many life-long friends, where he raised his family. There was always something cooking from scratch. Bob was an avid hunter and fly fisherman. He found a fondness for quilting in his later years. His beloved "Baby" through the years was his 1976 Golden Anniversary Edition MGB, and more recently Boomdeyada!

SERVICES: Burial services June 20, at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Barrington, N.H.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
