Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Robert Eastman
More Obituaries for Robert Eastman
Robert D. Eastman


1923 - 2020
Robert D. Eastman Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Robert D. Eastman, 96, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born August 3, 1923, the son of Fred and Mary Belle Eastman of Exeter, N.H. He served in the Hell Cat Division and 12th Armory Division during World War II. After the war, he went to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring after 30+ years. He married Harriet J. Villars and together they had six children. Harriet passed away October 28, 2015.

Survivors include sons Robert (Gini) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Peter (Carole) of South Berwick, Maine, daughter Linda of South Berwick, Maine and son John of Derry, N.H. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by son Michael and daughter Kathaleen.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020
