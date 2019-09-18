|
|
DOVER - Robert D. Lewis, 87, of Dover, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital. He was a communicant of St. Charles Church born November 10, 1931 in Dover, the son of Herbert L. and Beatrice C. (Dufault) Lewis.
He graduated Dover HS, UNH and Harvard University. He served his country in the US Navy. He worked as a high school teacher and college administrator. He was Acting President of Lesley College and President of Cambridge, Mass., and Rochester, N.H. Chambers of Commerce. He served as Dover City Councilor and as State Legislator.
He was a Master Gardener and Community Tree Steward; he worked to restore the Oyster Program with UNH. He enjoyed playing tennis, making bread, cards, classical music especially Mozart, and making canes. He was a Montreal Canadiens fan. He played hockey in high school and college and coached his son. He liked to travel especially in France where he had many friends in Pernes-les-Fontaines.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Besides his wife of 64 years, Dorothy M. (Boucher) Lewis, survivors include daughter Carrie and husband Terence Hampson; son David and wife Kelly; brothers Charles (and wife Estelle) and Paul (and wife Sandra); nieces; nephews; sister-in-law Christine Boucher; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held at Tasker Funeral Home on September 20, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's church, corner of Chestnut and Third Street, Dover at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at St. Mary's Hall.
The family is grateful for the care and compassion shown by Riverside Rest Home, Wentworth Douglas Hospital 3North, and Wentworth Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fondest Wish Fund, Riverside Rest Home, Attn: Maria Ayer, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover NH 03820, payable to RRH – Fondest Wish Fund. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019