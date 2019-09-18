Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Robert Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Chestnut and Third Street
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Lewis


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOVER - Robert D. Lewis, 87, of Dover, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital. He was a communicant of St. Charles Church born November 10, 1931 in Dover, the son of Herbert L. and Beatrice C. (Dufault) Lewis.

He graduated Dover HS, UNH and Harvard University. He served his country in the US Navy. He worked as a high school teacher and college administrator. He was Acting President of Lesley College and President of Cambridge, Mass., and Rochester, N.H. Chambers of Commerce. He served as Dover City Councilor and as State Legislator.

He was a Master Gardener and Community Tree Steward; he worked to restore the Oyster Program with UNH. He enjoyed playing tennis, making bread, cards, classical music especially Mozart, and making canes. He was a Montreal Canadiens fan. He played hockey in high school and college and coached his son. He liked to travel especially in France where he had many friends in Pernes-les-Fontaines.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Besides his wife of 64 years, Dorothy M. (Boucher) Lewis, survivors include daughter Carrie and husband Terence Hampson; son David and wife Kelly; brothers Charles (and wife Estelle) and Paul (and wife Sandra); nieces; nephews; sister-in-law Christine Boucher; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and cousins.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held at Tasker Funeral Home on September 20, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's church, corner of Chestnut and Third Street, Dover at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at St. Mary's Hall.

The family is grateful for the care and compassion shown by Riverside Rest Home, Wentworth Douglas Hospital 3North, and Wentworth Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fondest Wish Fund, Riverside Rest Home, Attn: Maria Ayer, 276 County Farm Rd., Dover NH 03820, payable to RRH – Fondest Wish Fund. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now