Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
For more information about
Robert Chase
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Chase


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Chase Obituary
FARMINGTON - Robert E. Chase, age 85, of Winter Street in Farmington, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. Born February 24, 1934 in Malden, Mass., a son of David W. Chase and Esther S.E. (Griffin) Chase, he resided in Farmington, N.H., since 1952.

He was retired, after 40 years from Davidson Rubber and also from General Linen.

Robert especially enjoyed time with his family, watching Westerns, doing word search puzzles, playing cribbage and camping.

Survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth (Warburton) Chase; daughter April and husband Matthew Gordon of Farmington; son Anthony J. Chase and his spouse Craig (Warner) Chase of Chichester; grandchildren, Cheyenne Gordon, Dakoda Gordon, Sandra Chase, Marty Chase, Jordan Warner and Ariel Warner; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Avery; a sister Esther Werner of Medford, Mass.; also nieces and nephews, including John and wife Anna Bruce.

Predeceased by five siblings; Marion, Geraldine, Evelyn, George and David.

SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from July 23 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now