FARMINGTON - Robert E. Chase, age 85, of Winter Street in Farmington, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. Born February 24, 1934 in Malden, Mass., a son of David W. Chase and Esther S.E. (Griffin) Chase, he resided in Farmington, N.H., since 1952.
He was retired, after 40 years from Davidson Rubber and also from General Linen.
Robert especially enjoyed time with his family, watching Westerns, doing word search puzzles, playing cribbage and camping.
Survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth (Warburton) Chase; daughter April and husband Matthew Gordon of Farmington; son Anthony J. Chase and his spouse Craig (Warner) Chase of Chichester; grandchildren, Cheyenne Gordon, Dakoda Gordon, Sandra Chase, Marty Chase, Jordan Warner and Ariel Warner; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Avery; a sister Esther Werner of Medford, Mass.; also nieces and nephews, including John and wife Anna Bruce.
Predeceased by five siblings; Marion, Geraldine, Evelyn, George and David.
SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
