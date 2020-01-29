Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Robert McCabe
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Robert E. McCabe


1942 - 2020
GONIC - Robert E. McCabe, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert fought hard, strong, and brave throughout his many medical challenges. Robert was born Sept. 22, 1942 to the late Walter and Joanna. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis, David, Edmund, Ronald, and Gerald. Robert is survived by his wife Jo-Ann, a daughter Marybeth (McCabe) Santos, a son in law Christian Santos, a granddaughter Sydney Rose Santos, sisters Veronica Harrison, Shirley Butler, brother-in-law Peter Butler, brother-in-law John Hurley and his wife, and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street, Dover. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Fosters from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
