SPRINGVALE, Maine - Robert E. Roussell, 83, of Springvale, died at home on Sunday, May 17, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Robert was born in Dover, New Hampshire on May 26, 1936 to Armand and Fernande (Carignan) Roussell.
Robert grew up in Somersworth where he attended local schools. In 1961 he married his wife "Bunny" and together they shared 39 years of marriage until her death in 2000.
During his working life Robert was employed primarily in the photography industry. He owned his own shop, K & D Photo in Sanford for many years and for the final 10 years of his life he worked in the photo department at Walmart in Sanford where he was affectionately known as "Photo Bob."
Robert had been a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved working on his computer and took pride in designing the bulletins for his church. He also enjoyed working in the garden and collecting eagle statues. Robert will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, pépère, grand pépère and friend and will be dearly missed.
Robert was predeceased by his wife, Bernice "Bunny" Roussell and his brother, Gerard Roussell.
Surviving are his daughter, Kathy Goodwin and her husband Lee of Springvale; his step-son, John Moulton of Somersworth; three grandchildren, Amie Morrison and her husband Brendan Kennedy of Alfred, Roger Morrison and his significant other, Kearsten Metz of North Berwick and Robert Moulton of Somersworth; two great-grandchildren, Cormac Kennedy and Henry Morrison; his sister, Doris Calaggero and her husband Fillip of Dracut, Massachusetts and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fosters from May 20 to May 23, 2020