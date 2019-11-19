|
|
ROCHESTER - Robert E. Twombly Jr., 61, of Wildflower Way, died at the Hyder Family Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Born August 31, 1958 in York, Maine; the son of Robert E. Twombly Sr. and Jacqueline (Pettis) Wood.
Bob was an avid hunter and craftsman with a hidden talent for painting. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, and most recently scooters with his sisters in their group "the metropolitans." He recently started golfing and enjoyed playing with his family. Bob -1 Deer – 0.
He is survived by his wife Grace "Bunny" (Catino) Twombly of Rochester; his father and mother Robert Twombly, Sr. of Somersworth and Jacqueline Pettis Wood of Dover; son, Robert E. Twombly III of Rochester; three step children, Kenneth Lancey (Michelle) of Rochester, Andrew Catino (Kim) of Milton, Rhonda Dicicco (Danny) of Somersworth; one grandchild Alec Twombly; seven step grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Twombly (Heather) of Dover and Jeffrey Wood of Lewiston, Maine; sisters, Robin Robinson (David) of Rye and Rose Degraffe (Keith) of Dover; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will follow at the Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Burial will be at St. Charles Cemetery.
Donations can be made to The Hyder Family Hospice House of Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019