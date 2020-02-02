|
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Church of Durham
DURHAM - Robert Eckerson of Durham passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Durham. He was 93 years old.
Bob grew up on a farm in Old Tappan, N.J., the youngest of four, a son of Wilbur Eckerson and Edith (Doscher) Eckerson. At Dumont High School his interest in airplanes led to enlistment in the Navy at age seventeen. He learned to fly a Stearman biplane and when the war ended in 1945, used the GI Bill to earn a bachelor's and a master's degree in mechanical engineering at Dartmouth College, Class of 1948.
His sister Margaret introduced him to Arlene Linder, a beautiful Swedish girl from New York City. They married on Aug. 21, 1948 and were married for 66 years until Arlene's death in 2014. They had two children, Lynn and Daniel.
Bob's career took the family from Buffalo and Long Island, New York to Connecticut, Merrimack, and eventually, retirement in Durham, working for several companies including Sperry Gyroscope, Scripps Howard Newspapers and Rockwell/Boeing. Bob and Arlene loved to explore the world together, traveling to six continents and memorably, with their children in the back of a newly-purchased Volkswagen Beetle, driving across Germany, France, Sweden and the winding roads of the Alps.
A meticulous woodworker, Bob built furniture and beautiful trim-work and also designed one of their houses. He was active at the Community Church of Durham and was treasurer for many years. Along with Arlene, he patiently spent countless hours playing Monopoly with their grandchildren, using his mathematical background to decide which properties would be most profitable. He was also known for his superb apple pie.
Along with his parents and wife Arlene, Bob is predeceased by his brothers John and Wilbur Eckerson and sister Margaret Davies.
Bob is survived by daughter Lynn Eckerson of Lakewood, Calif.; son Daniel and daughter-in-law Nancy Eckerson of Durham; grandchildren Sara of Lisbon, Portugal and Jacob of Durham; many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale/Sprucewood in Durham for their kind attention and daytime excursions that Bob greatly enjoyed and the Wentworth Homecare and Hospice nurses for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Church of Durham, PO Box 310, Durham, NH 03824.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of Durham.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
