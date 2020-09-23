1/2
Robert Francis Smith
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOMERSWORTH - Robert Francis Smith, 90, passed away at home, Thursday, September 10, 2020 surrounded by love and listening to Barbara Streisand, singing "Here's to Life." Bob was born December 30, 1929 in Portland, Maine to William Smith and Elizabeth (Wilson) Smith.

Bob proudly joined the United States Marine Corp (USMC) in 1947 and was stationed in Adak, Alaska. At the outbreak of the Korean War, Bob was called back into service and spent several months in the Mediterranean as part of the 6th fleet. Bob made his career as a tool and die maker and then production engineer for various companies in the automotive industry.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Vera Waller, his son, Robert Douglas, and three of his four siblings. He is survived by his love of 43 years, Beverly (Billie) Cote of Somersworth and their cat Frankie; his sister Lois DiCrecchio of Scarborough, Maine; his daughter and family Laura and Bob Tewksbury (Griffin and Jenna) of Wells, Maine, his son's wife, Kitty Garrity and son Glenham Smith of White Post, Va.; grandson Jeff Zerbinopolous of Nashua, N.H., and Beverly's children and families: Vicki and David Flanagan of Somersworth (Peter, Heather Comeau and Patrick), Lisa and Scott Cyr of Rochester, N.H. (Audra Labrie, Shaina Blouin, Mitchell Cyr), Beth and Nik Vacek of Rochester, N.H. (Nikkol and Gunther). He also leaves many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Always a Marine, a devoted family man and friend, Bob will be remembered for his love of gardening, poetry, and his beloved cats.

SERVICES: A private graveside service with military honors is planned for family and a larger celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
September 21, 2020
Bob, you will be missed by many. Thank you for putting up with us girls running around and always making too much noise. You tried to act gruff but we knew better. My most heart felt condolences to Billie and all of your family. xoxo Fly free and may god bless and keep you till we meet again.
Gina Fortier
Friend
September 15, 2020
Bob DiDonato
Family
September 15, 2020
Bob DiDonato
Family
September 15, 2020
Bob DiDonato
Family
September 15, 2020
Bob DiDonato
Family
September 15, 2020
Some great memories of Uncle Bob and family.

Added three photo's
Bob DiDonato
Family
September 15, 2020
Uncle Bob ,there’s always ever lasting memories of you. I love you and you will be greatly missed ❤
Marie (DiDonato) Wiley
Family
September 15, 2020
Laura Tewksbury
Daughter
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Uncle Bob we love you and miss you always.
R. I. P. Can you say hi to Uncle Bill , Uncle Danny and my Mom for me.
Bob DiDonato (Portland)
Bob & Mary DiDonato
Family
September 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Mokas
September 11, 2020
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved