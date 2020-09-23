SOMERSWORTH - Robert Francis Smith, 90, passed away at home, Thursday, September 10, 2020 surrounded by love and listening to Barbara Streisand, singing "Here's to Life." Bob was born December 30, 1929 in Portland, Maine to William Smith and Elizabeth (Wilson) Smith.



Bob proudly joined the United States Marine Corp (USMC) in 1947 and was stationed in Adak, Alaska. At the outbreak of the Korean War, Bob was called back into service and spent several months in the Mediterranean as part of the 6th fleet. Bob made his career as a tool and die maker and then production engineer for various companies in the automotive industry.



Bob was predeceased by his wife Vera Waller, his son, Robert Douglas, and three of his four siblings. He is survived by his love of 43 years, Beverly (Billie) Cote of Somersworth and their cat Frankie; his sister Lois DiCrecchio of Scarborough, Maine; his daughter and family Laura and Bob Tewksbury (Griffin and Jenna) of Wells, Maine, his son's wife, Kitty Garrity and son Glenham Smith of White Post, Va.; grandson Jeff Zerbinopolous of Nashua, N.H., and Beverly's children and families: Vicki and David Flanagan of Somersworth (Peter, Heather Comeau and Patrick), Lisa and Scott Cyr of Rochester, N.H. (Audra Labrie, Shaina Blouin, Mitchell Cyr), Beth and Nik Vacek of Rochester, N.H. (Nikkol and Gunther). He also leaves many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.



Always a Marine, a devoted family man and friend, Bob will be remembered for his love of gardening, poetry, and his beloved cats.



SERVICES: A private graveside service with military honors is planned for family and a larger celebration of life will be announced at a later date.







