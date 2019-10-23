Home

C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Robert Fifield
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
Robert Henry Fifield


1952 - 2019
FARMINGTON - Robert Henry Fifield, age 67, of Spring Street in Farmington, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, after a period of failing health. Born March 10, 1952 in Rochester, son of Francis and Marjorie (Woodes) Fifield, he was raised in Union, lived there for years and resided in Farmington for many years.

A Veteran of the United States Navy, he had worked as a Supervisor at Thompson Center Arms.

In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob loved scratch tickets, music, his family and his yellow lab "Daisy".

Survived by his wife of 45 years Elaine M. (Berry) Fifield and their two sons, Shaun Robert Fifield and David Allen Fifield; three granddaughters, Sophie, Addison and Nora; brother in-law Francis "Sparky" Stoddard; niece Michelle and her two daughters Amanda and Mai-Lei.

Predeceased by his sister Virginia "Ginny" Stoddard.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington with a calling hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Pope Memorial Humane Society, Dover, NH 03820. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
