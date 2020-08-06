1/1
Robert I. Shorey
ROCHESTER - Robert I. Shorey, 77, of Lebanon, Maine, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Rochester Manor following a period of failing health. Born in Rochester, N.H., on May 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard and Marion Shorey.

Robert is survived by his brother Richard N. Shorey of Lebanon, Maine; his two sons, Jim Shorey and wife Tania of Lebanon, Maine and David Shorey and his wife Joanne of Andover, Mass.; and five grandchildren, James Shorey, Brandon Shorey, Jeremy Shorey, Jenna Shorey and Cameron Shorey.

Robert was a lifelong resident of Lebanon, Maine and a graduate of Spalding High School and Portsmouth Technical College. He was the owner and operator of R. Shorey & Sons Construction, a successful business which he ran for over 40 years.

He really enjoyed spending time with his many close friends and family. He was fortunate enough to spend many winters on the west coast of Florida during his retirement years. Bob also enjoyed antique cars, car racing, deer hunting, motorcycling, snowmobiling, coaching little league baseball, animals and music.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at Old Cold Springs Cemetery, East Rochester, on Wednesday August 12, at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will be held outdoors on August 22, at 220 River Rd., Lebanon, Maine at 1 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
