DOVER - Robert J. Ficke, 86, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital following a period of failing health. Born September 6, 1932 in Long Beach, N.Y. he was the son of the late Russell and Marion (Finn) Ficke.
Mr. Ficke was a retired Major from the US Air Force, where he was a KC-135 commander. He worked a number of years as an Insurance Field Agent for the Knights of Columbus. As a knight he held many positions which included the Grand Knight for the Hampton council # 5093 as well as a District Deputy for the state and many years as the Tootsie Roll Chairman. He also taught English for 23 years at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Members of his family include his wife Mary Lou (MacMurray) Ficke of Dover, N.H.; his children Robert Ficke and wife Sandra of Springvale, Maine; John Ficke and wife Jean of Torrington, Conn.; Patricia Preisendorfer and husband James of Concord, N.H.; Daniel Ficke and wife Carolyn of Sacramento, Calif.; and Kathleen Stewart and husband Lee of Altus, Okla.; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and his siblings William Ficke of Colo,; Janet Ficke of Long Island, N.Y., Loretta Moore and husband Robert of Long Island, N.Y., and Marion Ficke and husband Luke Blanda of Md.; also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife Suzanne (Tunny) Ficke, two children Russell and Elizabeth Ficke, and his siblings George and Edward Ficke.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Mary's Church located on the corner of Third Street and Chestnut Street. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m., in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made for the restoration of St. Mary's Church C/O Parish of the Assumption, 150 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 24 to July 27, 2019