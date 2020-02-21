Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
Robert J. Lapointe

Robert J. Lapointe Obituary
DOVER - Robert J. Lapointe passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1946 to Alfred J. Lapointe and Blanche A. Bolduc.

Robert worked in manufacturing at GE as a set up man for many years. He graduated from St. Thomas and followed into the Air Force shortly after.

Robert enjoyed skiing, camping, fishing, hunting, and spent much of his time between the Legion and VFW Post.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held today, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home at 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. A luncheon will take place immediately following the mass at the Rochester Legion Hall, 94 Eastern Ave., Rochester, N.H. Burial will take place in the spring. To leave online condolences for Robert and his family, please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Lapointe family has been entrusted to the Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
