Robert J. McCann
SOMERSWORTH - Robert J. McCann, of Somersworth, N,H,, formerly of Randolph, Mass., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 93.

Born and raised in Boston, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a retired electrician and 59 year member of the IBEW Local 103.

A devoted husband, father, brother, son, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Bob will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Robert was the beloved husband of Irene DuBois and the late Paula (Thorkelsdottir) McCann. Loving father of Mary Jane Restuccia of Cambridge, Pauline Mahoney of Norton, Roberta McCann and her wife Patricia Buck of Randolph, Michael McCann and his wife Melissa of Carefree, Ariz., and the late Gara Madden and Robert J McCann, Jr. Father-in-law of Cindy McCann of Sandwich. Step-father of Dennis DuBois and his wife Patricia of Rochester, N.H., Patricia DuBois of Falls Church, Va., and Elaine DelBianco and husband Steve of McLean, Va. Devoted brother of Walter McCann of Weymouth and the late James McCann, Thomas McCann and Marie McCarthy. Son of the late Mary (Hesford) McCann. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

SERVICES: A private Memorial Mass is being celebrated at St. Mary Church, Randolph, Mass. followed by burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109. Care of the McCann family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Burial
09:00 - 10:30 AM
the Blue Hills Cemetery
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
November 2, 2020
This was a man that always had a joke to tell, always made everyone laugh whether at Thanksgiving in VA or lunch at Foggarty's in ME. It was so much fun to listen to the banter between Dennis and Bob. Irene landed a great guy in you Bob!!! Be well in your new home!
Connie Cantin
Friend
