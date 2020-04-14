Home

Dr. Robert Kertzer Obituary
DURHAM - Dr. Robert Kertzer, 81, retired UNH Kinesiology Professor originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury.

Robert received his PhD degree at Michigan State University. Served as Chairman of Kinesiology Department (six years), specialist in Physiology of Exercise, and received the UNH Distinguished University Faculty Award in 1982, Heart of Gold Award from the NH in 1985, School of Health and Human Services Teaching Excellence Award in 1995, the UNH Jean Brierly Teaching Excellent Award in 1997, the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching NH Professor of the year 1998, and the NH Professor of the year award 1999. Developed the First Cardiac Rehabilitation Program in the State of N.H. (1979-2020). Plus a number of publications and lectures in Russia, and a seminar in Israel.

Survived by his wife Joyce (Watson) Kertzer; his children, Joel (Marie) Kertzer, Jeffrey (Carmen) Kertzer and Karol Mayer; and four grandchildren.

Published in Fosters from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020
