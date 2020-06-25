ALTON - Robert L. Snell "Bob" passed away June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Bob is survived by his wife Bernice A. Haines Snell of 68 years, a son Robert R. Snell and Darlene A. Snell, a daughter Carol J. Snell.



The light of "Bamps" life were his grandchildren: Eric J. and Loretta Snell; Jason R. and Helen Snell; Matthew L. and Richelle Snell; Jeremy R. and Trisha Elliott; Nicole M. Cyr; Sydney M. Snell and 12 awesome great:grandchildren Hannah, Tyler, Hayley, Blake, Koffi, Kylie, Brantley, Mason, Lincoln, Zelda, Quinton, and Bellarose; sister in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews; beloved family.



Bob worked at Water Industries until his retirement. He was a part-time Police Officer for New Durham P.D. and a volunteer Firefighter for New Durham Fire Station.



SERVICES: Robert will be laid to rest on Sunday, June 28 at Shirley Memorial Cemetery, New Durham N.H. at 11 a.m. A small family gathering afterwards at their home at 55 Water Rd., Alton, N.H.







