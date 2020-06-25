Robert L. Snell
1930 - 2020
ALTON - Robert L. Snell "Bob" passed away June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob is survived by his wife Bernice A. Haines Snell of 68 years, a son Robert R. Snell and Darlene A. Snell, a daughter Carol J. Snell.

The light of "Bamps" life were his grandchildren: Eric J. and Loretta Snell; Jason R. and Helen Snell; Matthew L. and Richelle Snell; Jeremy R. and Trisha Elliott; Nicole M. Cyr; Sydney M. Snell and 12 awesome great:grandchildren Hannah, Tyler, Hayley, Blake, Koffi, Kylie, Brantley, Mason, Lincoln, Zelda, Quinton, and Bellarose; sister in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews; beloved family.

Bob worked at Water Industries until his retirement. He was a part-time Police Officer for New Durham P.D. and a volunteer Firefighter for New Durham Fire Station.

SERVICES: Robert will be laid to rest on Sunday, June 28 at Shirley Memorial Cemetery, New Durham N.H. at 11 a.m. A small family gathering afterwards at their home at 55 Water Rd., Alton, N.H.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Service
11:30 - 11:30 AM
John Shirley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
UNCLE BOB, May you fly high, be with your family in heaven, watch over us, you will always be in our hearts and prayers. When ever I go for a hike or, to a camp ground I think of you and Aunt Bernie. We will miss you, but know we all love you forever.
Robin Snell Persan
Family
