Betty, Denise, and all of Bob's family - we were very sorry to learn of Bob's passing. Please accept our most sincere condolences.
Claire Papatones, Jan (papatones) Crowley, and Ron Crowley
SOMERSWORTH - Robert Masse, 64, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital following a period of failing health. Born in Rochester, N.H., on June 30, 1955, he was the son of Gerard Masse, Delia Croteau, and step father Richard Carr.
He is survived by his wife Betty (Goodrow) Masse of Somersworth, N.H.; son Jeremy and wife Shannon of Berwick, Maine; daughter Amber of Somersworth, N.H.; four grandchildren, Zachary, Hailey, Jaden and Riley; sister Simone Pozdzliak; sister Denise LaPointe and husband Ron; father-in-law Isaac Goodrow; sister-in-law Kristie Marshall; sister-in-law Kathy Gravel and husband Dennis; along with eight nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Celebration of life to follow with immediate family. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Masse Family has been entrusted to Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.