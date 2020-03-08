|
NEWMARKET - Robert "Bob" Mastin, 63, of Mastin Drive died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born December 14, 1956 in Exeter, he was the son of Harold A. Mastin Jr. and the late Lorraine (Perron) Mastin.
Bob was a graduate of Newmarket High School and was very proud to be on a State Championship Baseball team. He received an Associate's Degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Bob was very active in the community and dedicated years to youth baseball in Newmarket. He coached baseball at various levels including Little League, Pony League, Babe Ruth, and American Legion teams. He enjoyed bowling in Newmarket leagues at Bowl-A-Mania. Bob loved playing pool and hosting his friends at his home for bi-monthly pool nights. He also opened his home and heart to many NHS baseball and basketball events for team meals and championship celebrations. He enjoyed time spent with his family, and had a special connection with his 11 grandchildren.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with friends and later in life with his sons and brothers.
Bob was a successful local business man, he owned and operated L & M Variety and Mastin's Catering until he sold them and began a new career as a home inspector working for House Masters of Rochester and became nationally certified.
In his final career endeavor Bob became a licensed real estate agent in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts for Keller Williams Coastal Realty of Portsmouth, where he received awards for being one of the top 10 agents. He was a man of great character, knowledge and pride who served so many people over a lifetime with true professionalism. His passing leaves a void for so many.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Janice (Gardner) Mastin of Newmarket; two sons, Corey Mastin and his wife Melanie of Nottingham and Chad Mastin and his wife Nicole of Stratham; three step-children Adam Carr of Newmarket, Troy Carr and his fiance, Jennifer Mugar of Winchester, Mass., and Tina Carr of Dover; grandchildren, Brayden, Greyson, Kylen, Riley, Hadley, Helena, Alannah, Carissa, Kayla, Jack and Ari; two brothers, Gary Mastin and his wife Norma, James Mastin and his wife Jessica both of Newmarket, his sister, Ann Mastin of Newmarket; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Sheraton Portsmouth. 250 Market Street, Portsmouth, N.H. 03801. Reflection services will begin at 1 p.m. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Newmarket Youth Athletic Association, 1 Durell Drive, Newmarket, NH 03857.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020