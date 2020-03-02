|
ROCHESTER – Robert R. Ferris, Sr. 85, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home following a period of failing health.
Born Oct. 29, 1934 in Sanford, Maine he was the son of the late John Ferris, Alice (Ferris) Souve, and stepfather Everette "Smokey" Souve.
Mr. Ferris had served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy totaling 22 years of service.
Members of his family include his significant other Judy Eldridge of Rochester, N.H.; his daughter Heather Ferris and spouse Tina of Rochester, N.H.; his brother Dennis Ferris and wife Judy of Windsor, Maine; and sister in law Margie Ferris of Dallas, Texas.
He was predeceased by his brothers Russell and John Ferris, and his sister Lucille Pendexter.
Robert's family would like to give a special thanks to Teresa F, Cheryl B, and Jamie D of Cornerstone VNA Hospice for their care throughout Robert's illness.
There will be no services at this time. Please consider donating in Robert's name to Cornerstone VNA 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 / cornerstonevna.org
A burial at sea will take place at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020