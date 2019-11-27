|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Robert "Bob" R. Hillsgrove, 69, of South Berwick, Maine passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at home with his family by his side after at 15 year battle with cancer. Born in Dover, N.H. on December 15, 1949 he was the son of Richard P. Sr, and Barbara "Bunkie" Hillsgrove.
Bob grew up and spent most of his life in South Berwick and graduated from Marshwood High in 1969. He was a hardworking jack of all trades (master of many) who never gave up. His proudest accomplishment was building his own home (with a little help from friends). He was always ready and willing to give more than receive and left his imprint on many projects throughout the area. One of his many talents was his mastery of maneuvering his backhoe on any project, no matter how difficult. He never let his battle with cancer and other medical issues slow him down and fought to the very end.
Some of his favorite pastimes were playing nerf wars with his granddaughter Kat, spending time with his close friends and family and fun evenings spent around the firepit. Most importantly, his family was everything.
He is survived by his wife, Jean of South Berwick, Maine; daughter Kimberly Oldham; daughter-in-law, Kristen Wanberg; grandchildren, Shaun Davis, Joy Oldham, Sarah Oldham, Kathryn "Kat" Hillsgrove; great-grandson, Kade Oldham; sister, Karen Turmelle and husband Don; sister Kathy Staples and husband Bill; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Jeffrey Hillsgrove, brother Richard Hillsgrove Jr., and a special nephew Joshua Alex.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Friday, November 29, at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03802, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m.
If desired, memorials in his name may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019