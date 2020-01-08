|
BROOKFIELD - Robert R. Vachon, 78, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Brookfield, N.H. He was born August 7, 1941 in Rochester, N.H., to Alfred Vachon and Jeanne Vachon (Fontaine). He was the husband of Karen Vachon.
Bob attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1960. He served for eight years in the Army National Guard. Bob retired from Durham Market Place as the Seafood Manager; however he was proudest of his career as the owner/operator of Bob's Luncheonette in Rochester, N.H.
Bob was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Elks, Club Victoire and an active member of the Greater Wakefield Resource Center where he made many friends.
Bob enjoyed working in his yard, helping in Karen's vegetable garden, wood working projects, playing cribbage, making pork pies with his brothers, hunting and especially loved spending time at "Camp" on Great East Lake with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister June Jackson and brother Don Vachon. He is survived by his brother "Butch" Vachon of Milton, N.H.; his seven children, Kelley Letourneau, Cindy Vachon, Michelle Blaine, Robert Emerson, Tracy Emerson, Dehann Desharnais and Patrick Emerson. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren.
SERVICES: There are no formal services. For those who wish to donate in his name donations can be made to Cornerstone VNA Hospice Program in Rochester, N.H. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020