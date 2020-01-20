Home

Robert S. Grynkewicz Obituary
DENVER, Colo. - Robert S. Grynkewicz, age 59, of Denver, Colo. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Robert was born Sept. 28, 1960 to Miranda V. Grynkewicz and Roy F. Grynkewicz.

Robert is survived by; his sister Jane Grynkewicz and brother Frank Grynkewicz; nephews Cole Swartz and Curtis Grynkewicz.

Robert was preceded in death by; his mother Miranda V. Grynkewicz and father Roy F. Grynkewicz; his brother John Grynkewicz; aunt Gertrude Grynkewicz, and nephew Christopher T. Grynkewicz.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.olingerhighland.com for the Grynkewicz family.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
