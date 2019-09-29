|
|
STETSON, Maine - Robert "Mike" Sargent Sr., 70, of Stetson, Maine and formerly of Rye, N.H., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on Jan. 11, 1949, he was the son of Francis L. Sargent and Ethel Maker Hodgman
He is survived by his wife, Jan of Stetson, Maine; son Robert and his wife, Seton, of Strafford, N.H; daughter Bethany of Leicester, N.C.; stepdaughter Paula Wellde of Rye, N.H.; stepson Russell Wellde of Viera, Fla.; granddaughter Adelyn Sargent; grandson Carter Reilley.
He was predeceased by his second wife, Sandra Sargent.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019