SOMERSWORTH - Robert T. Fallon, of Georgia, formerly of Berwick and Somersworth, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Robert was born on May 19, 1955.
He is survived by his son Robert Fallon (Robbie) and wife Jillian currently serving in the USAF, a brother Wilfred J. Fallon and wife Janice of Berwick, Maine, and a sister Carol Skofield and husband Ken of Milton, N.H. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Boston Fallon of South Berwick, Maine.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at a later date.
