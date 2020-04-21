|
|
BARTLETT, Tenn. - On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, our beloved Robert "Bob" Turgeon passed away at the Ave Maria Home in Bartlett, Tenn., after battling cancer for almost a year. He was 87-years-old. Born in Somersworth, N.H., to Aristide (Pete) and Alice (Roberge) Turgeon, he had one brother, Maurice Turgeon, who, together with Pete and Alice, welcomed Bob into their loving arms on that day.
A member of the Marine Corps, Bob served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1951 to 1954. He was assigned the duty of guard aboard the USS Midway. A picture of the carrier hung on his wall; Bob often reflected with fondness on it and his military service. Throughout his life, Bob cherished the country he served.
Following his honorable discharge from the military, Bob married his wife of 64 years, Eva (Fredette), on October 22, 1955, and together they had four children. In addition to Eva, Bob leaves his children, Denise Leclerc, Lisa Buchwald, Darlene Moreau (and husband, Marc), and Bruce Turgeon (and partner, Brian Johnson). Bob also leaves his grandchildren, Taylor Pelletier, Alyssa Turgeon (and husband, Nick), and Casey Leclerc, all of whom adored him. When Alyssa and Nick married in 2019, they took as a couple the last name of Turgeon. In doing so, they honored Bob and Eva by becoming the family's second Mr. and Mrs. Turgeon. Bob leaves family dear to him in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Biologically unrelated but equally important to Bob were his friends. Included among them were Bea, Ann, Lucy, Gerry, Tony, and Bob's beloved Shirley who, upon seeing him, would wrap her arms around him and say, "You know I love you, don't you?" He knew. From her kitchen in Memphis, Tenn., Shirley cooked New England dishes for Bob.
Bob was an experienced tool and die maker; he was employed in that capacity by General Electric (GE) for many years. In 1997, Bob retired from GE after suffering a major stroke. He spoke often of his desire to return to his trade. Residual deficits from the stroke prevented him from doing so. After Bob's stroke, Eva assumed responsibility for tasks that required dexterity; primary among them was driving. Out of these circumstances was born a modern Bonnie and Clyde.
Bob enjoyed the serene setting of his residence on the Cocheco River. It was there that he and Eva created fodder for endless family tales. Bob lacked chivalry when he and Eva's antics became publicly known. Bob blamed Eva for the action; Eva blamed Bob for the idea. One of Bob's ideas, carried out by Eva, left their vehicle stuck in mud in the backyard of their home. Despite the circumstances, Eva insisted on locking the car doors. Another of mounting problems for AAA was the car key that Eva left in the ignition before locking them. Any hope that Eva and Bob had of keeping the incident a private matter between themselves and AAA was dashed by Marc, who witnessed their dilemma after being summoned to the scene by his amused business partner.
An escapade with an air conditioner followed. Borrowed, it belonged to Darlene and Marc. Bob hatched a plan to remove it from the kitchen window. Bob and Eva enacted the plan together. With Eva lifting the window, Bob loosened the screws. Absent were hands to hold it; the air conditioner fell to the ground. Together, Eva and Bob dragged its mangled remains into the cellar, where undiscovered it laid until the day that Bruce and Darlene noticed its absence from the window. Each sibling to the other denied removing it. Silent were Bob and Eva. When confronted as to its whereabouts, each partner attributed the deed to the other.
Prior to his stroke, Bob was a perfectionist; his home projects, precise in detail, took considerable time to complete. Except from Eva and his children, Bob sought no help with these projects. Neither Eva nor the children readily offered their assistance; Bob's expectation of perfection extended beyond himself. He fired his helping hands more than once for their ignorance or failure to follow instructions. Experience taught Bob to lower his expectations or work alone. Choosing the former option, Bob became teacher to his children. In later years, Bob eagerly assisted his children with their home projects. Known as a man of few words, Bob rarely spoke of love; he expressed it in his deeds. Bruce uses the knowledge and skills he learned from Bob to improve his home. He also discovered to his chagrin that he has incorporated Bob's perfectionism into his own work.
Darlene, a sensitive soul, expresses her love much as Bob did, without an outpouring of emotion. Having learned Bob's lessons on giving through deeds, she performs countless private acts of kindness toward those less fortunate than herself.
Denise learned lessons of resilience as she witnessed Bob's struggle to create quality in his life following the stroke. She learned from Bob to embrace those lessons in her own life journey. Denise's sons, Taylor and Casey, enhanced the quality of Bob's life through their presence and enjoyment of what Bob created.
He will be missed by all whom he held dear, especially his family. Wearing Bob's sweater as I write this, I am reminded of his words as I waited to board a plane to Tennessee. I was in college at the time. He looked at me and said, "I'll miss you." I waited for a humorous follow up. I controlled his television and monopolized his car while at home. Was he not happy to have me out of his hair? There was no follow up. Bob said what he meant. He would miss me. On this day, I feel the meaning of those words. I'll miss you, dad.
SERVICES: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held for Bob, with burial to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020