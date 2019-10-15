Home

JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home
125 Old Post Road
Kittery, ME 03904
(603) 692-2160
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:30 PM
First Parish Federated Church
150 Main Street
South Berwick, ME
View Map
Robert W. "Bob" Barter


1946 - 2019
Robert W. "Bob" Barter Obituary
BERWICK, Maine - On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Robert (Bob) W. Barter II, a loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 73 following several years of declining health.

Bob was born May 10, 1946 in San Diego, California and his family moved to the East coast shortly thereafter. He received his bachelor's degree in English education from the University of Southern Maine and his master's degree in English from the University of Connecticut. He was a devoted Language Arts teacher for 40 years, beginning his career in Connecticut and transferring to the Marshwood school system in South Berwick and Eliot, Maine in 1980. On July 7, 1989, he married Nancy Wright Laviolette, a fellow teacher in the Marshwood schools.

He had a passion for music, especially folk music. He loved playing guitar and frequently performed locally. He also loved reading and spending time with his friends and grandchildren. Bob was known for his wry humor and wit, often to the amusement of his friends and students.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert (I) and Arlene (Witham) Barter; also his stepdaughter Amy Laviolette. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Berwick, Maine, his son Rob (III) and stepdaughter Michelle Dumas, and five grandchildren Christopher Michael Laviolette Schulte, Nicole Lavalley, Molly Barter, Isabella Garside, and Michael Barter. Bob is also survived by his sister Elaine Plaisted of Elliot, Maine and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at 5:30 p.m., at the First Parish Federated Church located at 150 Main Street in South Berwick, Maine. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Barter family has been entrusted t the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters on Oct. 15, 2019
