SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Robert W. Fortier (Bob), 94, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Ann's in Dover, N.H. after a period of declining health.
He was born in Somersworth on January 29, 1926, the son of Alphonsine LeBlond Fortier and Jean Baptiste Fortier. He was a lifelong resident of Somersworth.
Bob and his wife Laurette established Fortier & Son, Inc. in 1950, a family fuel business that they operated for many years. Bob was a generous man that donated to multiple charities and research organizations. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his summer camp in West Lebanon, Maine. After his semi retirement, if he was not with his family, he was at his second home, the Fortier & Son office, socializing with customers, filling gas grill tanks, and bagging ice.
He was predeceased by his first wife Laurette Breton Fortier, his second wife Delina Lapanne Fortier, and his brothers Ray, George, Pete, Noel, and Paul.
Survivors include his daughter Joanne Fortier Piascik and husband Fran of Auburn, N.H., son Robert P. Fortier and wife Deborah of Somersworth, N.H., daughter Luanne Fortier Rhodes and husband Scott of Rochester, N.H., grandchildren Rebecca Lipkin (Adam), Lauren Piascik, Fran Anthony Piascik (Kristen), Brooke Cournoyer (Eric), Katie McCarthy (Ryan), Laurie Rodden (Jake), and Emma and Sadie Rhodes. He also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, and stepdaughters Rose Perreault Lanoie and her husband Paul of Berwick, and Kathleen Perreault of Springvale, Maine.
Bob was a big strong man with a kind gentle heart and was known for his generosity. He loved a good joke and loved to share them. He had a gift for recalling the good ones! He was enormously proud of his family and cherished his time with all of us. All who loved him cherished time with him.
He had a full and active life filled with hardships, accomplishments, and adventures. He was loyal, devoted, disciplined, and a hard worker. Not only did he establish Fortier & Son, Inc. and drive an oil truck, he rode motorcycles and horses and flew planes, including flying one under the General Sullivan Bridge!
He continued to go into the office every Saturday well into his 90s and wore a Fortier and Son, Inc. t-shirt every day, including his last day on earth. He was extremely proud to have his son join him in business. He renovated a train depot to be his first home. He played softball with the guys in his twenties and was the first baseman and a homerun hitter and was nicknamed "Babs." In his nineties, he could recall every one of his teammates' names, another example of how sharp he was. He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Pensacola, Fla.
His best family time was up at his camp, later affectionately known as "Memere and Pepere's" camp, where his children spent every summer beginning in 1950s with the legacy continuing into the 2020s and beyond with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren continuing to spend quality time there. He generously hosted the semi-annual Breton Family Reunion. We will proudly continue to live out his legacy and not ever stop appreciating his generosity.
He was a devout Catholic and his faith was especially important to him. He was a communicant of St. Ignatius of Loyola Parishes. He often talked about the miracles he was blessed with in life, without a doubt his greatest achievement, his three children. He loved and enjoyed time with all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, all had a special place in his heart, often talking about each one individually, even the youngest great grandchild.
His physical presence will no longer be with us but not a day will go by that we will not think about him, love him, and appreciate him. We were so blessed to have his presence with us for 94 years and we will forever reminisce about him.
His love was profound, he loved deeply. He was predeceased by his first love and wife, Laurette Breton Fortier. He stood by through thick and thin during her affliction with Alzheimer's disease. His devotion to her never wavered. After Laurette's passing, he met second love and wife, Delina Perrault Fortier. She brought him a new beginning and a second round of happiness.
Bob had a great sense of humor, was easy going, and took everything in stride. He was quietly compassionate. He had patience, sympathy, and empathy. We are all grateful and blessed to have been a part of this beautiful man's life. It is an inspiration to try to live like he did, humble and kind. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
or Diabetes Research Institute.
SERVICES – A wake will be held for Bob on Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St. Somersworth, N.H. 03878. A mass will be held Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at St Martin's Catholic Church, 120 Maple St, Somersworth, N.H. 03878. Please be advised that all CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and enforced. Social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be required for entry.
For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Care of the Fortier Family has been entrusted to Bernier/J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.