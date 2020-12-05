ELIOT, Maine - Robert W. Gaudreault, 78, of Eliot, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born July 5, 1942 in South Berwick, Maine, the son of Alfred and Yvonne (Bedard) Gaudreault.
Robert proudly served his country in the US Navy and went on to work in the Navy Ship Yard for many years.
Robert is survived by his sisters Paulette Jennesse and Yvette Gaudreault, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces.
SERVICES: A private service will be held with family at a later date. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the on-line guest book.