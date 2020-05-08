|
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Robert "Bob" Walter Turner, 92, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Lexington, K.Y.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Foster Turner and his daughter, Anna Hartje Butcher (Greg Butcher) of Lexington.
Bob was born in Bucksport, Maine on February 26, 1928 to the late Frederick Charles and Frances Eaton Turner.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from United Technologies in Connecticut, where he worked for 35 years.
Bob was a member of True Memorial Baptist Church, Rochester, N.H., and a volunteer at Pilgrim Pines Conference Center, Swanzey, N.H., where he used his gifts and talents to exemplify a servant spirit through helping others. Bob always had a smile on his face, loved being outdoors, walking every day, talking to friends and neighbors, and always staying busy with projects.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Bob is survived by his grandchildren, Jonathon Butcher, Dior Hartje, Schuyler Hartje, Ian Hartje, Michael Butcher (Caroline Thomas), Jeremy Butcher (Charlotte) and Stephanie (Larry) Compton; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his sisters and brother: Elaine (Walter) Drew of Connecticut, Caroline (Marty) Burnham of Maine, Richard (Sandra) Turner of Wisconsin, and Durena (Arthur) Roi of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randall Scott Turner, and his siblings Fred C. Turner, Jr., Arthur Turner, Margaret Allen, Jayne McGowan and Maxine Gardner.
SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, a great celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date, where there will be stories told of a life well lived, much laughter, music and food. www.clarklegacycenter.com.
