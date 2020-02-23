|
SOMERSWORTH - Roberta M. Couture, 91, of Somersworth, passed away peacefully at Riverside Rest Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Born June 12, 1928, in Hallebourg, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of Leo and Emelda (Gagnon) Larochelle.
Roberta attended schools in Hallebourg, eventually moving with her family to Rollinsford, N.H. in 1949. She worked raising her four sons, as well as spending time working in the shoe industry, before ﬁnally retiring from Pearl's Bakery in Somersworth, N.H.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially enjoyed gardening, quilting, summers at their camp on Ossipee Lake, and volunteering with the Lions Club.
She is survived by her four sons, Denis (and Kathleen) Couture of Rochester, Mich., Marc (and Martha) Couture of Rollinsford, N.H., John Couture of Berwick, Maine, and Jody Couture of Portsmouth; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Roberta was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Donald Couture and her brothers Robert and Roger Larochelle.
The family would like to thank Riverside Rest Home for the excellent care provided by their staff during the two years she resided there.
SERVICES: Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. Spring burial will be in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net.
Care for the Couture family has been entrusted to the Pelkey-Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020